13:18 March 17
IAF captain dies in MiG-21 Bison crash
The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic accident. IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 17, 2021
New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) captain A Gupta died after his MiG-21 met with a "fatal accident" on Wednesday morning in Central India, IAF said.
The MiG-21 Bison aircraft was involved in a fatal accident today morning while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India.
A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.
