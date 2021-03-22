New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved a new excise policy lowering the minimum age for consumption of liquor to 21 years from 25 years, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced.

According to the new policy, no new liquor shops will be opened in Delhi and the government will not run any vend.

"The new excise policy was approved by the Cabinet today on basis of the recommendations of the Group of Ministers. It was decided that no new liquor shops will be opened in the national capital and the government will not run any liquor shops. At present, 60 per cent of liquor shops in Delhi are run by the government," Sisodia said at a press conference.

"Government will ensure equitable distribution of liquor shops so that liquor mafia are thrown out of the trade. Revenue growth of 20 per cent is estimated after the reforms in the excise department," he added.

