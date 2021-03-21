Letter to Maha CM was sent from my email ID: Ex- Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh

Mumbai: Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said that the letter to Maharashtra CM was sent from his email ID.

The clarification comes after Maharashtra CM's office raised doubts over the letter. The CMO said that the letter came from another email ID and was being verified.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month.

The allegations were made a day after Deshmukh had said that Param Bir Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that he is filing a defamation suit against former Mumbai Police Commissioner for his allegation of "malpractices".