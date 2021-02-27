The lockdown in Maharashtra's Amravati district has been extended till March 8 with a view to curb the spread of the virus.

Amravati: Amid the spike in coronavirus cases in the past few days, the lockdown in Maharashtra's Amravati district has been extended by another week till March 8.

During the lockdown, shops, except those dealing in essential commodities, have been ordered to remain shut along with educational institutions, coaching classes, training schools etc.

Cinema houses, gyms, swimming pools, parks have also been ordered to remain shut and gatherings for entertainment, educational, cultural, religious purposes etc are not permitted.

Maharashtra, which has been the epicentre of the recent surge in India's COVID-19 cases, on Friday recorded more than 8,000 new infections for the third consecutive day.

