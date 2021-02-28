Mumbai: Maharashtra Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod Sunday submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The development comes days after his name figured in the death case of a 23-year-old woman. The opposition BJP had demanded that Rathod be sacked and the police probe his link to the case.

Speaking to the media, Rathod said, "I have handed over my resignation to the Chief Minister. The truth will come out in the police investigation but the opposition is doing dirty politics here. The opposition will not allow the budget session to continue."

Pooja Chavan had died after falling from a building on February 8, and the opposition BJP has been linking Rathod to it, though the MLA from Digras in Yavatmal has denied all the allegations.

Meanwhile, the police are probing the case on the directives of the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies)