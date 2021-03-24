NIA to take over investigation of the Mansukh Hiren death case

Maharashtra: The Thane sessions court on Wednesday has asked the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to stop the investigation of the Mansukh Hiren death case and hand it over to the National Investigation Agency.

The NIA had approached the court as the Anti-Terrorism Squad was not handing over the case to the Agency despite the Ministry of Home Affairs orders in this regard.

More details awaited.