Chandigarh: The no-confidence motion moved by Congress against the BJP-JJP government in Haryana was defeated in the state assembly on Wednesday. A total of 55 MLAs supported the government while 32 voted against the ruling dispensation in the state.

"We know that we will not win the confidence of the Opposition but we will take this opportunity to win the confidence of the masses", said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had in the assembly earlier while replying to the no-confidence motion.

Reciting a couplet by poet Bashir Badr, Khattar had said, "Mukhalfat se meri shaksiyat sawarti hai, main dusmano ka bada aitram karta hun (Criticism makes my personality shine, I respect my enemies a lot)."

Earlier in the day, Haryana Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda moved a no-confidence motion in the state assembly against the state government.

The 90 membered Haryana assembly currently has 88 members. The ruling alliance needed 45 votes to stay in power.

