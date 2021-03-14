Shopian: One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between the terrorists and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said A joint operation is underway.

Earlier Kashmir Zone Police said an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Shopian. It was reported that two to three militants are hiding in a residential house and during the initial exchange of firing in the morning one militant was gunned down.

The firefight took place after the security forces cordoned off the area in Shopian and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

The encounter, which started late at night, was suspended till morning owing to darkness. Internet services have been suspended in the region.

With ANI inputs