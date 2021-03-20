Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

"Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home," tweeted Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination.

This comes two days after Khan received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

He was vaccinated as part of the nationwide anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign which is currently in its first phase in the country.