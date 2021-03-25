Mumbai: Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday filed a petition in Bombay High Court Singh seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday had refused to entertain Singh's plea which sought CBI investigation against Deshmukh. The court asked the former Mumbai top cop to approach the state High Court in the matter.

The apex court called the allegations levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner "very serious" and asked Singh's counsel Mukul Rohatgi why the case was not taken up at the Bombay High Court. The court also asked Singh why he did not make Maharashtra Home Ministry a party in the petition.

In a scathing letter addressed to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh held meetings with police officers including Sachin Vaze of Crime Intelligence Unit and Sanjay Patil, ACP Social Service Branch, bypassing the police hierarchy, and asked them to 'collect Rs 100 crores every month' from various establishments in Mumbai.

He has also sought directions from the court to safeguard him from any further coercive in retaliation for 'revealing' the corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister.

In another significant development, Deshmukh informed that he has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to investigate the corrupt malpractices allegations levelled against him by Singh.

