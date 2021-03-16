New Delhi: Responding to Anil Desai's (MP from Maharastra) question whether disinvestment would reduce the role of Public Sector Banks, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that it is done to increase the ease of doing business for all and create a level playing field. RBI plays the regulatory role and no norms are flouted, she said.

Fin Min also said that many citizens are approaching private banks and the government intends to extend the ease of doing business to every customer. We have approached RBI to ensure that the regulatory framework of RBI is strengthened and internal mechanism, she said.

Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur said that 51 % of lending during pandemic was through private sector banks.

More details are awaited.