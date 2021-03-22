Hyderabad: Raj Sabha has passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation), Amendment Bill, by a voice note on Monday thereby allowing the Central Government to amend the Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act 1957 and provide for the removal of the distinction between captive and merchant mines.

The bill has been passed amid uproar in the Rajya Sabha.

The Bill empowers the Central Government to issue directions regarding the composition and utilisation of funds maintained by the District Mineral Foundation. The Bill provides that captive mines other than atomic minerals may sell up to 50 per cent of their annual mineral production in the open market after meeting their own needs.

Speaking on the Bill, Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said that it has been brought to reform the mining sector in the country.

He said the country has large reserves of several minerals but only 45 per cent were tapped so far which have resulted in dependence on imports. Terming the bill historic, Joshi said it will increase the production level of minerals, generate employment, increase revenues and ensure private participation in the exploration and mining activities. He said more than 55 lakh employment will be generated in the country with the implementation of these reforms.

The minister said that all revenue generated from the mining activities will be utilised by the State only. However, he said, the Bill empowers the Centre to specify a time period for completion of the auction process in consultation with the state government.

