Kolkata: Amid speculation of a tie-up with the Trinamool Congress for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday met TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Yadav, who led the RJD in its fight against the NDA in the Bihar elections, went to state secretariat Nabanna to meet Banerjee, also the chief minister.

Senior TMC leader and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim also joined the meeting.