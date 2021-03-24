Hyderabad: The Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, providing a major setback to the Delhi government ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Bill has been passed amid an uproar in the House by the Opposition parties, citing the bill would damage the democratic values of the country.

The GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2021 was introduced to enhance the powers of the Lieutenant Governor (LG), vis-a-vis the elected government.

In reply to a debate, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, AG Kishan Reddy said, "No murder of democracy is taking place with the amendments in Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) bill. No right has been taken away from the Delhi government neither any new right has been given to the Lieutenant Governor."

"This amendment only seeks to remove ambiguities in governance and is in line with court judgments and it will enhance accountability," Reddy said.

It may be recalled that the AAP government and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal have been at loggerheads on the issue of constitutional power since 2015.

The AAP has been opposing the Bill since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Centre said it will present it in the Lower House of Parliament.

Also Read: Rajya Sabha passes Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2021