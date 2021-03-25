New Delhi: The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, 2021 was passed in Rajya Sabha.

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development would not be beyond oversight, rather the institution shall furnish to the Reserve Bank of India a copy of the balance sheet, auditors' report during the relevant year which shall be laid on each house of the Parliament, said Union Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha while answering to the queries raised by MPs on the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill.

More details are awaited.