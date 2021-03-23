New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Tuesday sentenced Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti to two years imprisonment for assaulting an AIIMS security staffer in 2016.

The prosecution had said that on September 9, 2016, Bharti, along with nearly 300 others, demolished the fence of a boundary wall at AIIMS in Delhi with a JCB operator.

The court upheld the conviction of Bharti under Sections 149 & 147 of IPC, along with section 3 (mischief causing damage to public property) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

Earlier in January 2021, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey imposed a fine of Rs 1 Lakh on the AAP leader.

The court had noted that the injuries suffered by witnesses during the incident while protecting the demolition of a fence and boundary wall of the AIIMS and due to stone-pelting by the mob is also duly proved by the prosecution.

ALSO READ: Court shuts defamation case against Somnath Bharti after apology