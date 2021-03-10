Dehradun: Garhwal MP Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday was appointed as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. The announcement was made by former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat who stepped down yesterday.

He served as the party chief of Bharatiya Janata Party Uttarakhand from 9 February 2013 to 31 December 2015 and also as a former member of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly from Chaubttakhal constituency from 2012 to 2017.

