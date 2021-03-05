Kolkata: West Bengal's ruling party All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Friday released the first list of its candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. The party will not contest from Kuresong, Kalimpong and Darjeeling seats, leaving the three seats to the party's allies.

"Today, we are releasing a list of 291 candidates which includes 50 women, 42 Muslim candidates. On three seats of north Bengal, we not putting up our candidates. I will contest from Nandigram," Mamata said.

Sovandeb Chattopadhyay will fight from Mamata home turf Bhowanipore. Idris Ali will contest from Murshidabad and Aditi Munshi, a new entrant, will fight from Rajarhat.

While actress Sayanikta will contest from Bankuda seat, cricketer Manoj Tiwari will fight from Howrah's Shivpur.

The party has also given poll tickets to 79 from Scheduled Caste (SC) and 17 from Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories. Fifty women and 42 Muslim candidates will also fight the elections from the TMC camp.

"No tickets will be given to candidates who are 80 years and above," the TMC chief said. Meanwhile, the party has not given tickets to 28 sitting MLAs.