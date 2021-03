Toolkit case: No coercive action against activist Shubham Kar Chaudhari, says Delhi Court

New Delhi: Delhi Court directs Police not to take any coercive action against activist Shubham Kar Chaudhari till March 15th.

The matter has been adjourned till then.

The activist had approached the court for anticipatory bail which he was recently granted by the Bombay High Court.

(ANI)