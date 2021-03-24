19:01 March 24
We seek justice for 130 cr Indian: AAP
"I seek justice for the 2 cr people of Delhi, for 130 cr Indians, to seek justice from all members to save Constitution. I tell all members - we'll be here only if Constitution is there, says AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
18:37 March 24
Act was passed by Cong in 1991, not by us: BJP
"We are making amendments to the Act brought in by Congress in 1991. These are not new. We are bringing these amendments to ensure that Delhi Govt functions properly", says BJP MP Bhupender Yadav in Rajya Sabha on Govt of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
17:51 March 24
Uproar in Rajya Sabha
Hyderabad: The Opposition in Rajya Sabha has witnessed an uproar amid discussion over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the House.
Congress has termed the bill as retrograde, anti-democratic and an insult to the people of Delhi, whereas Aam Aadmi Party MP, Sanjay Singh said that the union government is encroaching upon the powers of an elected state government and thanked the parties who opposed the Bill.
In reply to a debate, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, AG Kishan Reddy said, "No murder of democracy is taking place with the amendments in Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) bill. No right has been taken away from the Delhi government neither any new right has been given to the Lieutenant Governor."
The Centre tabled the new bill in the Rajya Sabha, which is an amendment to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and also seeks to better define the role of the Council of Ministers and the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) in Delhi.