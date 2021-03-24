Hyderabad: The Opposition in Rajya Sabha has witnessed an uproar amid discussion over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the House.

Congress has termed the bill as retrograde, anti-democratic and an insult to the people of Delhi, whereas Aam Aadmi Party MP, Sanjay Singh said that the union government is encroaching upon the powers of an elected state government and thanked the parties who opposed the Bill.

In reply to a debate, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, AG Kishan Reddy said, "No murder of democracy is taking place with the amendments in Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) bill. No right has been taken away from the Delhi government neither any new right has been given to the Lieutenant Governor."

The Centre tabled the new bill in the Rajya Sabha, which is an amendment to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, and also seeks to better define the role of the Council of Ministers and the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) in Delhi.

