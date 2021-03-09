Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat submitted his resignation to the Governor on Tuesday afternoon.

Several ministers and MLAs had expressed apprehensions over the working style of Rawat.

Amid discontent within a section of the party MLAs and MPs, Rawat flew to New Delhi on Monday after being summoned by the party’s top leadership.

There is a strong buzz that first-time MLA Dhan Singh Rawat could be picked as a replacement for Rawat.

Ajay Bhatt and Anil Baluni, two senior leaders from the state who are members of Parliament, are also being seen as two other strong probables for the top post.

As per sources, the party may also bring in a deputy chief minister, who will be from the Kumaon region.

Pushkar Singh Dhami is likely to be the deputy chief minister, they added.

The central BJP leadership had recently sent two observers, party vice president Raman Singh and general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam, to Uttarakhand to get feedback from the party's core group in the state amid reports of discontent against the Chief Minister.

Two central leaders, BJP vice president Raman Singh and general secretary Dushyant Singh Gautam, are learned to have submitted their report to party president JP Nadda on their return from the state where they had gone to speak to state BJP core group members.

It may be mentioned here that Rawat was named the Chief Ministerial candidate by the BJP after it stormed to power in 2017, winning 57 of 70 seats in the state assembly. The state will go to polls early next year and the incumbent government's four years will complete on March 18.

(With inputs from agencies)