Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala on Wednesday announced she is quitting politics.

In a statement, Sasikala, who was released from jail in January after spending four years in Bengaluru prison, said she "will stay away from politics" and asked all true supporters of Jayalalithaa to prevent "common enemy" DMK from coming to power in assembly polls and ensure "Amma's golden rule in Tamil Nadu."

I have never been after power or position even when Jaya (J Jayalalithaa) was alive. Won't do that after she is dead. (I am) quitting politics but I pray that her party wins, and her legacy goes on, her statement said.

More details awaited.