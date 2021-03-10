Nandigram: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee injured during a campaign at Nandigram. She is presently in East Medinipur district's Nandigram from where she filed her nominations today. Mamata claims that she was attacked by a group of four to five people. The chief minister has claimed injuries to her leg and she said will be lodging a complaint with the election commission. The chief minister was supposed to return to Kolkata tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the BJP speaking to the media said that there needs to be a CBI inquiry into the alleged attack as it shows that there is a law and order problem in the state of the chief minister has been attacked.