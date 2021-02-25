Benefits of blockchain technology need to be capitalised: Das on cryptocurrency

Mumbai: Speaking at the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the RBI is working on a Central bank digital currency, which is far different from cryptocurrencies.

On the central bank's digital currency, Das said a lot of work is going on internally in the RBI and some broad guidelines and approach papers will be released on it soon.

The governor said RBI has certain concerns on cryptocurrencies and it has already been communicated to the government

Das, however, said that RBI does not want to be left behind in technological revolution. "The benefits of blockchain technology need to be capitalised. We have certain concerns regarding cryptocurrencies," he added.

