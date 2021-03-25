Companies must create audit trail from next month: Govt

New Delhi: In order to curb the accounting malpractices, the ministry of corporate affairs has made it compulsory for all the companies that use a software programme to maintain their books of accounts to maintain the entire audit trail of each and every transaction. The Government said the programme feature should be such that every change made in an audit entry must be recorded with a time stamp and there should be no provision to disable the audit trail.

The provision is aimed at curbing the manipulation of books of accounts, which also includes use of fake GST invoices to inflate turnover or for evasion of taxes by fraudulently claiming input tax credit.

In a gazette notification issued on Wednesday, the government made changes in the Companies (Accounts) Rules of 2014 to insert the necessary provision by inserting a provision in sub-rule (1) of rule 3.

“Provided that for the financial year commencing on or after the 1st day of April, 2021, every company which uses accounting software for maintaining its books of account, shall use only such accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail of each and every transaction,” the government said in the gazette notification issued on Wednesday.

The notification said the software programme must create an edit log of each change made in the books of account along with the date when such changes were made and ensuring that the audit trail cannot be disabled.

Details of insolvency proceedings to be given

In addition to this, with the same notification, the government also made it mandatory for the companies to provide details of any application made or proceedings pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code of 2016.

The companies are required to furnish both the details of any application made in a financial year and the status of such application at the end of the financial year.

The new rules, that will be called the Companies (Accounts) Amendment Rules, 2021, also require companies to provide the details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the banks or financial institutions and also state the reasons for differences in the two valuations.

