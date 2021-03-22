India's engineering export to China jumped by 114% during April-February

New Delhi: Contrary to popular belief, which takes India as heavily dependent on Chinese imports for finished goods while primarily exporting raw materials such as iron ore to the country, the export of engineering goods, from India to China, recorded a sharp jump of 114% in the current fiscal, according to an analysis by an industry body.

According to the data compiled by the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC), the share of India’s engineering exports to the top 25 markets accounted for over three-fourths of the country's total engineering exports in April-February 2021. It shows Indian exporters continue to rely on traditional markets.

Latest trade data shows that countries with well-developed industrial bases such as China, Singapore, Germany, Thailand and Italy were among the nine countries that saw high double-digit growth in demand for Indian engineering goods in February this year.

In fact, exports to China, India’s second-largest export destination recorded a positive growth both in February and for the first 11 months of the current fiscal.

While shipments to China jumped 68% to $235.58 million in February, exports during the April-February period of FY 2020-21 saw a strong year-on-year growth of 114% to $4.28 billion.

Despite massive growth in the export of engineering goods to China, the data shows that the US retained its position as the topmost destination for India's engineering products.

However, the shipment of engineering goods to the US fell both in monthly and cumulative terms (April-February 2021 period).

Engineering goods biggest component of India’s export

Engineering goods are India’s largest export to the world followed by refined petroleum products.

According to trade experts, engineering goods are an important component of the broader manufacturing sector as they account for nearly one-fourth of the country’s total exports and one of the largest source of foreign exchange.

The sector employs nearly 4 million skilled and semi-skilled workers.

Merchandise export clocks marginal growth

According to the latest trade data released by the ministry of commerce, India's merchandise exports are estimated at $27.93 billion in February compared to $27.74 billion during the same month last year. It’s a marginal increase of just 0.67%. The share of engineering products and machinery in total merchandise exports was 23.49% during this period.

"The lower exports during February could be partly attributed to the base effect as shipments had seen a sudden surge in the corresponding period last financial year,” Mahesh Desai, Chairman of EEPC India told ETV Bharat.

He said the subdued export was certainly a cause of concern for exporters.

Desai said the export growth rate was likely to come back in the next few months due to the measures announced by the government, coupled with the speedy roll-out of the vaccination programme.

“There is also a gradual recovery in global trade which will have a positive impact on the export sector in India," Desai added.

Sharp reduction in trade deficit

During the April-February period, India's merchandise export is estimated at $256.18 billion while the export of services is estimated to be $183.46 billion, taking the total export to be at around $439.64 billion.

While India's imports during the same period is expected to be 447.44 billion, leaving a trade deficit of just $7.80 billion.

North-America remains biggest market

According to the latest data, North America continues to be the biggest market for Indian engineering goods with an 18.3% share while the European Union (EU) and ASEAN rank second and third respectively.

The analysis of trade data showed engineering exports to the EU recorded positive monthly growth last month compared to the same month last year after a long hiatus.

Among 33 product segments, 12 categories recorded negative growth in February 2021 while the remaining 21 posted positive growth.

Surge in export of iron ore, steel

Exports of iron and steel went up by over 42% in February compared to the same month last year.

However, the export of products made of iron and steel increased by just 8.76% in February pushing the exports of the total group by 26.53% during this period.

The total segment recorded a 6.85% increase in exports during the April-February period of FY 2020-21.

As expected, China retained the slot of top importer of iron and steel from India during the April-February period, followed by Vietnam and Nepal, receiving 23.19%, 8.8% and 7.91% of Indian shipment of iron and steel respectively.

Whereas advanced economies such as the US, UAE and Germany were the top three importers of products made of iron and steel during this period.

Export of Non-ferrous metal

In the case of non-ferrous metals such as copper and copper products recorded a massive increase of over 80%, from $69.69 million in February 2020 to $125.99 million in February this year.

Electrical machinery export declines

As against the positive trends seen in the past few months, the export of electrical machineries showed negative growth in February, declining by over 21% in comparison with export during the same month last year.

Automobile and Auto Parts

The export of two-wheelers, three-wheelers and auto-components recorded growth over 30% and 19% respectively during February this year in comparison with the export during the same month last year.

The US remained the top importer of auto components from India during the April-February period with a share of 22.57% followed by Bangladesh, Turkey, Germany and Vietnam with each having a 5%-6% share.