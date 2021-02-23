Pixxel delays the launch of its first satellite "Anand"

Bengaluru: Startup Pixxel has decided not to proceed with the launch of satellite "Anand" on the PSLV C51 mission, which was scheduled on February 28th this year.

Citing software issues Pixxel says, "Due to certain software issues that surfaced during the final satellite testing, we have decided not to proceed with our launch on the PSLV C51 mission scheduled for the 28th of this month.

"Given the time and effort that has gone into making the satellite, it did not make sense to rush a satellite to launch in which we do not have complete confidence at this time. We have thus decided to push our launch by a few weeks, reevaluate the satellite software, and test it rigorously over the next few weeks as we look for the next closest launch opportunity," the startup said in a statement.

Satellite "Anand", which was aiming to deploy in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) for earth monitoring, has not disclosed the next launch date.

"We would like to especially thank the ISRO, IN-SPACe and NSIL teams for the immense support they have been to us during this entire endeavour. From making testing facilities available to our satellite to providing support over the entire launch campaign, the help has been very encouraging to see. We wish the PSLV C51 mission the absolute best as it takes off on 28th Feb 2021, albeit without you," the statement read.

PSLV C51 is scheduled to launch on February 28th around 10:23 A.M at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

