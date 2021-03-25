Mumbai: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the central bank is under discussion with government on privatisation of Public Sector Banks and the process will go forward.

At Times Network's India Economic Conclave, when asked about the budget proposal to privatise two state-run lenders, Das said there had been discussion between the Mint Street and North Block before the budget and after it as well, and added that the process is moving ahead.

The RBI sees the banking landscape divided into four in the future, which will include a few large banks having a pan-India and also foreign presence, some mid-size lenders, small sized banks and the last category will be digital players, he said.

Maintaining health of the banking sector with a strong capital base and ethics-driven compliance culture remains a policy priority for the RBI, he said, adding that the RBI has taken a slew of measures to improve governance at the urban cooperative banks.

(PTI)

