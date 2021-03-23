We can't extend loan moratorium beyond Aug 31: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday made it clear that it can't interfere with the Centre's and Reserve Bank of India (RBI's) decision to not to extend the loan moratorium beyond August 31 last year.

Pronouncing its verdict on a batch of pleas filed by various trade associations, including from real estate and power sectors, seeking extension of the loan moratorium period, the apex court further clarified that it cannot do judicial review of the Centre's financial policy decision unless it is malafide and arbitrary.

Last year, the RBI directed banks to provide for a six-month moratorium period to customers on payment of interest on a variety of loans ranging from personal loans, home loans, vehicle loans and education loans. The moratorium period began on March 1 and ended on August 31.

During the moratorium period, banks were barred from collecting interest on interest and penalties for not paying the equated monthly instalment (EMI) by due date.

In case, borrowers paid the interest during the moratorium period, banks initiated refunds to customers last November. The refund amounts are equal to the difference between the interest and compound interest.

Complete waiver of interest affects depositors

The bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan further said that the waiver of complete interest is not possible as it affects banks depositors.

"The Covid-19 pandemic had affected the entire country. We can not ask the government to announce further relief as it has lost on taxes due to the lockdown," said the court.

(With PTI Inputs)