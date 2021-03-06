TVS offers free vaccination to employees, family members

Bengaluru: Two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company on Saturday announced that it had extended free COVID-19 vaccination for all employees and their immediate family members.

This vaccination drive is in line with the ongoing Government guidelines and will cover 35,000 direct and indirect company employees across the country, the company said in a statement.

Executive Vice President Human Resources, TVS Motor Company, R AnandaKrishnan said the company has strived to provide complete support to its employees and their extended family members through the pandemic, ranging from apps for emergency requirements, doctor-on-call, COVID-19 awareness communication and mental wellness programmes.

"With this vaccination drive, we continue our endeavour to prioritise the health and safety of all our employees and their families", he added.

In the initial phase, the vaccine will be made available to all employees and their families above the age of 60 and 45 years or older suffering from certain medical conditions, it was stated.

Earlier, Reliance Industries Ltd, the country's most valuable firm, announced a similar drive to all of its employees and their family members.

Similarly, global software majors Infosys and Accenture also said they would pay for the vaccination of their employees.

"We will cover the vaccination cost for our employees and their family as part of our focus on health and wellness," said Infosys chief operating officer U B Pravin Rao Wednesday in a statement.

The government has stepped up its vaccination drive on March 1 to vaccinate senior citizens above 60 years and those with comorbidities above 45 years after healthcare workers and frontline warriors have been given the jab since January 16 across the country.



