UK’s royal palaces, Swiss Alps preferred travel destinations for rich Indians: Report

Business Desk, ETV Bharat: As ‘luxury tourism’ is gaining currency, rich Indians have a preference to visit prominent places in the United Kingdom and Switzerland, says a report.

Recently released the Hurun India Wealth Report 2020 said that of the 449 high net worth individuals (HNIs) surveyed, around 17 per cent have chosen the UK as the most preferred overseas travel destination followed by Switzerland, which was preferred by nearly 15 per cent of total respondents.

“Usually HNIs desire customised travel experience themselves. This particular segment (‘luxury tourism’) of tourism provides them just that. UK’s mighty royal palaces and Switzerland’s Alps attract majority of Indian HNI community as the preferred international travel destinations,” noted the report.

The US was at the third place of the table with 12 per cent of the respondents opting for it, Greece was in the fourth place (8.6 per cent) and Singapore, Maldives and Italy have jointly settled for the fifth spot with 6.9 per cent each.

Interestingly, 5.1 per cent of the respondents voted for ‘polar regions’ as the preferred international travel destination.

Back in India, coastal State Goa has emerged as the most popular domestic travel destination for rich Indians by gaining votes from 46.4 per cent of HNIs surveyed, Leh was at the second spot with 12.5 per cent acceptance.

While Kerala was at the third place with 10.7 per cent, Jaipur was at the fourth place by receiving interest from 7.1 per cent of HNIs.