Ahead of elections, fuel prices unchanged for 3 weeks

New Delhi: Fuel prices in the country have remained steady for three weeks now as softening crude and upcoming assembly elections in a few states have kept Oil companies from revising the retail prices.

Accordingly, petrol continues to be priced at Rs 91.17 a litre and diesel Rs 81.47 a litre in the national capital on Saturday.

Across the country as well, the petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged.

But the pause has not helped in bringing down petrol prices that have crossed Rs 100 per litre-mark in several parts of the country, especially in Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said in Parliament on Tuesday that states and Centre should look at taxes on petroleum products to see if relief could be provided to consumers.

Since the beginning of February, crude has gained more than USD 7 per barrel that has pushed OMCs to increase fuel prices on 14 occasions raising the prices by Rs 4.22 per litre for petrol and by Rs 4.34 a litre for diesel in Delhi.

Crude has now slipped 6 per cent in last six days and is now sitting a tab lower around USD 64.5 a barrel on the back of rising US inventory.

The petrol and diesel prices have increased 26 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre, respectively so far this year.

OMCs are already making loss of Rs 2 and Rs 4 per litre on current retail prices of petrol and diesel, respectively.

Officials in public sector oil companies said that retail prices may rise again, once daily revision starts post voting in various state elections.

Petrol and diesel prices were last revised on February 27 coinciding with the Election Commission of India’s announcement of elections for Legislative Assemblies of Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry a day before.

The final phase of the polling is on April 29 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With IANS Inputs)