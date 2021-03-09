Assembly polls may spare consumers from petrol, diesel price hikes

New Delhi: Assembly elections in four states and one union territory starting later this month may spare consumers from any major increase in petrol and diesel prices for the next few weeks.

Sources indicated that with fuel price rise becoming an election issue, the Centre would not like to further escalate the matter with more increases in the auto fuel prices required in the wake of firming of prices in the global oil market.

So, oil marketing companies will hold petrol and diesel prices as far as possible over the next few weeks till the time polling ends in all the states.

Though oil companies are not barred by the election code of conduct from raising or decreasing fuel prices in line with market developments, such an exercise is normally practised during elections.

In fact, OMCs have not revised fuel prices for the last 10 days even though the global oil market remained firm with crude hovering close to USD 70 a barrel on the back of tensions in the Gulf region and the decision of the OPEC plus to stick to cut in crude oil production.

Since the beginning of February crude has gained more than USD 7 per barrel that pushed OMCs to increase fuel prices on 14 occasions raising the prices by Rs 4.22 per litre for petrol and by Rs 4.34 a litre for diesel in Delhi.

As a result, petrol has already crossed Rs 100 per litre mark in parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, while it is fast approaching the three-digit level in rest of the country.

Similarly, the price of diesel is also on the rise and touched Rs 90 per litre mark in all the major metros.

Previous Elections

Data suggest that OMCs had not revised the prices of auto fuels during the Assembly elections in 2017 and 2018 and the general election to the Lok Sabha in 2019.

Despite a rise in oil prices in the international market, petrol and diesel prices were largely range-bound during April and May 2019 whereas the prices started rising soon after the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections

Similarly, prices had not been revised for 19-days ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls in May 2018 despite international fuel prices going up by nearly USD 5 a barrel.

But, no sooner were the elections over, they rapidly passed on to customers. As a result, petrol price jumped up by a whopping Rs 3.8 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.38 in sixteen days.

(With Agency Inputs)