Sensex rallies over 500 pts; Nifty tops 14,850 after trade resumption

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 500 points and Nifty jumped more than 150 points in late afternoon session on Wednesday after trading hours were extended following a technical glitch at NSE.

Minutes before the scheduled closure of trade at 3.30 pm, leading bourses BSE and NSE said their equity and derivatives markets will remain open till 5 pm.

The move came after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) suffered an outage earlier in the day due to technical glitches. Trading across segments came to a halt at 1140 hrs due to connectivity issues.

However, the broader Indian markets were not impacted as communication lines at BSE remained operational.

After resumption of trade at 3.45 pm, NSE Nifty was quoting 152.95 points or 1.04 per cent up at 14,860.75.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 551.03 points or 1.11 per cent higher at 50,302.44.

HDFC Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, SBI, Axis Bank, HDFC and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, TCS, Dr Reddy's, NTPC, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Auto were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended on a negative note.

Stock exchanges in Europe, however, were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.59 per cent higher at USD 64.86 per barrel.

(PTI)

