After Maruti, Nissan hikes vehicle prices

New Delhi: Nissan India has announced a price hike across all available models for Nissan and Datsun, effective from April 1.

"There has been continuous escalation in auto component prices, and we have tried to absorb this escalation over the last few months. We are now constrained to increase our prices across all Nissan & Datsun models, the increase varies from variant to variant, while still offering the best value proposition to its discerning Indian customers." said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd.

The all-new Nissan Magnite is currently available for bookings across all Nissan India dealerships and on its website, at Rs 11,000 with a complete digital experience that awaits each customer to ease their buying process.

It is available in 20 grade line-ups and over 36 combinations, each grade walk is carefully curated to meet the aspirations of the discerning Indian customers.

Nissan Motor India Private Ltd. (NMIPL) is a 100 percent subsidiary of Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. Japan. The company was incorporated in 2005 and offers products across the hatchback, MUV, SUV and sedan segments in India. Nissan together with its global alliance partner Renault set up a manufacturing plant and a Research & Development Centre near Chennai. Nissan in India has a portfolio of two brands, Nissan and Datsun.

As per the latest data of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), Nissan sold 2,447 vehicles last February with a market share of around 1 per cent.

Nissan's decision comes a day after a similar announcement by Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), the country's leading automaker. Announcing its second hike this year, MSI on Monday said it will increase prices across its model range from next month in order to offset the impact of high input costs. The prices were last revised upwards on January 18.

(With IANS Inputs)