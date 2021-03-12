Gautam Adani world’s biggest wealth gainer this year: Report

Business Desk, ETV Bharat: Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, has added more money to his wealth than anyone else in the world in 2021 on the back of growing investors interest in the group companies.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which is being updated on a daily basis, the net worth of Adani was up by a whopping USD 16.2 billion (around Rs 1.2 lakh crore) since January 1.

As per the update on March 12, Adani is way ahead of Larry Page and Sergey Brin, co-founders of Google, whose wealth has grown by USD 14.3 billion and USD 13.8 billion respectively during the year.

In fact, during the same period, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and the world’s richest person with a total net worth of USD 183 billion, has lost USD 7.59 billion and Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX and world’s second richest person, has added USD 10.3 billion to his wealth.

On the other hand, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd Mukesh Ambani could add only USD 8.05 billion to his wealth in 2021 which is nearly half of Adani’s growth. At present, Ambani is Asia’s richest person and the world’s tenth richest person with a net worth of USD 84.8 billion.

At present, Adani Group is the country’s largest integrated logistics player with ownership of India’s major seaports and airports. The group is also a major producer of renewable energy in the country.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), a part of Adani Group, is the largest port developer and operator in India with 12 strategically located ports and terminals — Mundra, Dahej, Kandla and Hazira in Gujarat, Dhamra in Odisha, Mormugao in Goa, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Kattupalli and Ennore in Chennai and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh that represent 24 per cent of the country's total port capacity.

The company is also developing a transhipment port at Vizhinjam, Kerala and a container Terminal at Myanmar.

Recently, Adani Group announced that it will acquire 74 per cent stake in the Mumbai International Airport. Besides, it signed concession agreements with Airports Authority of India (AAI) to take over the Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthpuram and Mangaluru airports.

(With PTI Inputs)