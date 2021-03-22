India's Virchow Biotech to produce 20 crore Sputnik V doses

New Delhi: Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Hyderabad-based Virchow Biotech on Monday announced an agreement to produce up to 20 crore doses of Sputnik V vaccine in India.

The technology transfer is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021 followed by full-scale commercial production of Sputnik V, RDIF and Virchow Biotech said in a joint statement.

Virchow Biotech capacities will help facilitate the global supply of Sputnik V to international partners of RDIF, it added.

"The agreement with Virchow Biotech is an important step to facilitate the full-scale local production of the vaccine in India and to supply our international partners globally," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

"We are glad to sign a cooperation agreement with RDIF to produce the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. Virchow's proven capabilities in large scale drug substance manufacturing should help meet the global demand for this vaccine", Virchow Biotech MD Tummuru Murali said in the statement.

On March 19, RDIF and India's Stelis Biopharma said they have partnered to produce and supply a minimum of 20 crore doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

In last January, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, another Hyderabad-based pharma major, announced that it has received approval from the Drugs Control General of India (DCGI) to conduct phase 3 clinical trial for the Sputnik V vaccine in India.

In fact, in last August, Sputnik V became the first registered vaccine against the coronavirus vaccine in the world.

According to RDIF, the vaccine has been registered in 54 countries globally with total population of over 140 crore population.

"Efficacy of Sputnik V is 91.6% as confirmed by the data published in the Lancet, one of the world's oldest and most respected medical journals," reads the statement.

(With PTI Inputs)