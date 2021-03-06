3 killed 30 injured as vehicle turns turtle in Aligarh

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): An incident of overspeeding led to the death of three people and thirty others being grievously injured. Late night on Friday, a mini-van turned turtle as the driver lost control due to high speed and veered off the road into a pit. Three people were killed and thirty others who have been critically injured were rushed to the nearby hospitals for medical treatment. As per reports, the travellers belonging to one family were on their way back from Rajghat after immersing the ashes of the dead in the Ganges.

Aligarh Police immediately arrived at the site of the mishap and rushed all those injured to the closest hospital while the bodies of those deceased have been sent for post mortem. The family was returning from Rajghat through a tempo (Tata Magic) after immersing the bones of an elderly person in the river Ganga, as part of Trayodashi rites. Following the mishap, the relatives of those killed were seen weeping inconsolably. The son and woman of the elderly person were killed in the incident.

Kuldeep Gunavat, the SP of Aligarh confirmed the death of three persons and said that thirty people who have been injured are being treated and those in serious condition are referred to a bigger hospital.