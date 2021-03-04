Two criminals shot dead in an encounter by Uttar Pradesh STF

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): An STF unit of the UP Police shot dead two criminals in an encounter at Arail within Naini PS limits. The criminals carrying a bounty on their hand were shooters who worked for Mukhtar Ansari and Munna Bajrangi Mafia gang. Recently, they were in touch with the Dilip Mishra gang.

Special Task Force team of the UP Police on Thursday shot dead two criminals in an encounter

Also read: 'Cyberattack on India's power systems possible'

The criminals who were shot dead in the encounter late at night on Wednesday are Rajeev Pandey AKA Vakeel Pandey and Pintu AKA HS Amjad, who hail from UP's Bhadohi district. The duo who were members of the Munna Bajrangi and Mukhtar Ansari was responsible for the murder of deputy jailor Anil Kumar Tyagi, back in 2013.

UP STF CO Navendu Singh speaking to the media post the encounter said that both criminals were encountered at the Arail in Prayagraj. Both Rajeev Pandey AKA Vakeel Pandey and Pintu AKA HS Amjad have been identified and have been carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on their heads.

Also read: First extension of Ram Janmabhoomi premises; trust purchases 7,285-sq.ft land for Rs 1 Cr

Police even recovered a live cartridge, motorcycle, a 30mm and a 9mm pistol from the encounter site.