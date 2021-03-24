Drunk constable sacked for harassing woman

Alwar (Rajasthan): A police constable in Rajasthan was sacked hours after he was reported for misbehaving with a woman in Alwar district.

Constable Naresh Kumar, posted at Bhiwadi police lines, had launched a yoga centre in partnership with a woman known to him. On Monday, a dispute broke out between the two.

On the same day, the constable in an inebriated state had reached the woman's residence and asked the woman for account settlement. To this, the lady gave a blank cheque and asked the constable to fill it honestly. However, the constable reluctant to fill the cheque handed it back to the woman.

Again the constable at 12 am in the night, fully drunk, intruded into the woman's house and asked for the settlement of accounts. Though the woman tried to convince him saying that he should come in the morning for the settlement, the constable was in no mood to listen and was adamant.

He even demanded the woman to let him sleep in her house for the night and threatened to commit suicide. The woman called the police and he was taken into custody immediately.

