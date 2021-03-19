Woman in Zomato case worried about her safety

Bengaluru (Karnataka): A woman who accused a Zomato delivery executive in Bengaluru of punching her has said she is worried about her safety.

A case was registered against Hitesha Chandranee for framing the delivery executive.

"I have kept my silence as anything I say gets twisted. I do not have any PR agency to support or back me. I have had to take medical treatment for my nose which was fractured due to the incident. I have received many calls from various people using repulsive and threatening words against me. They have threatened my life and have even threatened to harm my family. I am being assaulted online on all platforms, be it email, WhatsApp, YouTube, Instagram in addition to regular calls and messages. A neutral probe by the investigative agencies will bring out the truth and I look forward to it. I would not risk my life, reputation, respect and peace of mind by orchestrating anything as attributed to me," Chandranee said on Instagram.

She added that attempts were made through social media to pressurize her into withdrawing the complaint. As a law abiding citizen who believes in the judiciary, I had been cooperating with the police and has not fled Bengaluru, as claimed by some media outlets, she said.

Chandranee also appealed to netizens to wait till the trial is completed by the appropriate legal forum and urged them not to make irresponsible statements. She further said that she lives alone in Bengaluru and that the past few days have been difficult for her, especially in terms of safety.