Budget allocation this year to be higher than last time: K'taka CM BS Yediyurappa

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has decided to increase the budget allocation this year than last time, despite the economic downturn.

The Karnataka Budget for 2021-22 will be presented in the State legislature on March 8. The Budget would be presented amidst severe financial difficulties being faced by the State owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who also holds the finance portfolio, has begun Budget-related meetings with Ministers and officials of various departments.

Budget preparation has been completed and the budget copy will be printed starting today. The financial condition of the state has improved said Chief Minister BSY. Having discussed various issues with all departments, this time emphasis is being given to women and tourism. He said that since the Center has allowed more borrowing, the decision to increase budget size has been taken.

The Karnataka CM said that a special program has been decided for each district and priority is being given to women, agriculture and farmers. He added that the irrigation sector has also been encouraged and no new tax is being levied on the people of the state.