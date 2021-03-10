One killed in fight between students in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka): A fight between three PUC students led to the murder of one of them in Yeswanthpur, a sub locality in the northwestern part of Bengaluru City.

It has been alleged that two students murdered a 17-year-old PUC student during the brawl.

According to the police, the deceased PUC student was pursuing his first year at Rewa College in Bengaluru and had picked up a quarrel with his friend Tuesday evening.

The 17-year-old student was murdered using a dagger and both the killers who are also minors fled the scene after the incident.

On receiving information about the murder, Yeswanthpur police rushed to the spot and inspected the site.