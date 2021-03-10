Restrictions on gatherings needed: Karnataka minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Health & Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar in his interaction with the media, on Wednesday, said that guidelines have already been issued to restrict large public gatherings at marriages and other functions. However, no restrictions have been imposed on inter-state travel, the minister said.

Instructions have been passed on to hotels and marriage halls in the state to take the necessary steps to contain the infection from spreading. Precautionary guidelines have also been issued in this regard. We have banned late-night parties because more people gather at that time.

As there has been a spike in the number of Covid19 cases in the neighbouring states, all necessary steps have been taken to restrain it from spreading in the state. The minister also added that vaccination is being provided at 3500 centres across the state, and testing has also been increased.

Speaking on the media gag order, the Minister said that the media is the fourth pillar of the democratic system. The media should not telecast any objectionable content before verification. It is the responsibility of the media to verify the authenticity of such content. There are various reasons behind objectionable videos being circulated which include political conspiracy, said Dr Sudhakar.