Chhattisgarh woman conquers Mount Kilimanjaro

Janjgir-Champa (Chhattisgarh): Ms Amita Shriwas an Anganwadi worker from the Janjgir-Champa district has proven that any obstacle can be overcome when you have a clear goal right in front of you. The lady mountaineer scaled Mount Kilimanjaro the highest single freestanding mountain in the world at 5,895 metres above the mean sea level on International Women's Day. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Mr Bhupesh Baghel and Women and Child Development Minister Mrs Anila Bhendia have congratulated Amita for her adventurous spirit and achievement.

Also read: 3 ULFA leaders held for alleged plot to assassinate Himanta Biswa Sarma

It was never an easy task for Ms Amita Shriwas as her mountaineering expedition to Kilimanjaro began at 10 am (IST) on 4 March and it took five days for her to reach the summit. Finally, on March 8 at 7:45 am (IST) she scaled the peak and hoisted the Indian flag. She expressed her gratitude and remembered all her colleagues who helped her in fulfilling her achievement, adding that they want her to conquer Mount Everest.

Also read: PM Modi greets CISF on its raising day

The Chattisgarh district administration also extended complete support to Amita by having granted her Rs 2,70,000 for the expedition in partnership with the Atal Bihari Vajpayee thermal power plant which is under the purview of Chattisgarh State Power generation Company. She also expressed her gratitude to the minister and cabinet minister of Shivrinarayan Math, Dr Mahant Ramsunder Das and the state government for their assistance.

Also read: Dutch national among 2 arrested over Red Fort violence

Ms Amita Shriwas who is from a middle-class family drew her inspiration from mountaineer Rahul Gupta, who also hails from Chattisgarh and had scaled Mount Everest. She had trained in mountaineering rigorously for a span of three years under Rahul's guidance and had even won several awards at the national level. However, it was her parents Jaitaram Shriwas and mother Ratiavan Shriwas who had encouraged her in pursuing her interest.

Also read: Tirath Singh Rawat to be next Uttarakhand CM

In 2018, Amita had received specialised training in rock climbing from Vivekananda Mountaineering Institute at Mount Abu, post which she had scaled heights of 18,000 feet in North Sikkim and 17,600 feet in West Sikkim. She has credited all her success to the entire women's society, who are contributing to the progress and development of Chattisgarh in every possible way.