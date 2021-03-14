Haryana women panel seeks explanation from Hooda

Chandigarh (Haryana): Looks like trouble is brewing for the former CM and the Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Earlier, female MLA Shakuntla Khatak had pulled a tractor outside the assembly in Chandigarh to protest against the rising prices of petrol and diesel. In this case, the State Women's Commission has now issued a notice to Hooda.

The Women's Commission in its notice mentioned that the incident that took place on March 8 (International Women's Day) was unfortunate and that it has been done with the sole aim of offending and insulting the dignity of women. Bhupendra Hooda's work cannot be justified in any way, the commission claimed.

The notice to Hooda states that it is very regrettable that he chose women as a shield to do abusive acts, and the incident has caused everyone to bow their heads in shame.

The sad part is that the incident was done with pre-planned intentions in mind, the commission stated.