High Court dismisses plea challenging 75 percent quota in private sectors

Chandigarh: On Monday, the High Court of Punjab and Haryana dismissed a petition challenging the government's decision to give 75 percent reservation to local residents in private sectors. The court made it clear that the specified action by the government is not applicable in the industry yet, and instructed the petitioner to withdraw the plea and dismissed the case.

The decision of the Haryana Government was challenged by AK Industries in the High Court. The petitioner had argued in the High Court that this decision of the government was not appropriate as the state does not hold the right to create a reservation in the private sector.

Petitioner further argued that the Haryana government's decision is unjust and that providing reservation, instead of an open category will adversely affect industries.

Also, the decision of the government in this regard is outside their jurisdiction and goes against several decisions made by the Supreme Court earlier.