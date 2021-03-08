TTV Dhinakaran and Owaisi become allies in TN polls

Tamil Nadu politician TTV Dhinakaran and leader of the AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi have reached a deal to be allies in the state election in April.

Dhinakaran is the nephew of VK Sasikala, an aide to late chief minister J Jayalalithaa and head of the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam.

Owaisi looks forward to expanding his party's base beyond Hyderabad by stitching an alliance in the state.

Dhinakaran's AMMK is eyeing the minority votes, which is the core vote bank of opposition DMK-Congress combine in the state.

AIMIM will contest in Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram in the polls on April 6 to choose a new state government.

Even though the much-anticipated contest would be between the DMK and ADMK, the AMMK is likely to split the votes. Muslim votes play a major role in nearly 10 to 15 seats in Tamil Nadu.