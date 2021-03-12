Delhi orders exclusive parking areas for EVs

New Delhi: In a bid to promote electric vehicles, the Delhi Government has decided that 5% of parking spaces be allotted for electric vehicles at theatres, multiplexes, office spaces, hotels, restaurants and hospitals etc in Delhi. Especially, those establishments which have a parking capacity of more than 100 vehicles. The Delhi government has also issued formal orders in this regard.

According to the orders issued by the Ministry of Power, Government of Delhi, in addition to reserving 5% of the parking capacity for electric vehicles, a facility for slow electric charging points should also be included in the parking lot.

It may be noted that under the new Electric Vehicle policy, all the commercial complexes in Delhi have been given time to upgrade their systems at parking bays by December. Also, subsidies up to Rs 6000 per charging point will also be given to such complexes.

With this decision, more than 10,000 electric vehicles charging points are expected to be made available in Delhi by the end of the year, so that people will be able to easily charge their electric vehicles.