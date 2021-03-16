AAP protests against more powers for Delhi governor

New Delhi: Three lawmakers from the Aam Aadmi Party raised slogans at the Parliament compound against a Central government move to expand the powers of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta and Sushil Gupta raised slogans against the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that gives more powers to the governor, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Aam Aadmi Party is opposing the bill which also reduces the powers of the Delhi government.

The lawmakers carried placards and staged their demonstration near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi before entering Parliament.

The slogans on their placards read 'stop killing constitution, stop killing democracy.' Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal had also tweeted his opposition to the bill.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia told a press conference that the move is against democracy and the Constitution. He also cited the decision of the Supreme Court in this case.